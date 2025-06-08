Image Image Credit Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Key Glock performing at 2025 Governors Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The deluxe edition of Glockaveli, titled All Eyez On Key, continues Key Glock’s evolution.

The project title and cover pay tribute to Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez On Me.

Glock hinted that he would be dropping two albums in 2025.

Key Glock isn’t done paying homage to Tupac Shakur. On Tuesday (Aug. 5) evening, the Memphis rapper announced Glockaveli: All Eyez on Key, along with the project’s cover art.

As the title suggests, the forthcoming release — expected to be an expanded edition of May’s Glockaveli — plays off the name of Shakur’s All Eyez on Me. "They [are] like, 'Five, where [is the] deluxe?!'" Key Glock captioned the post. He also hinted that it’ll arrive before the end of August.

Judging by the comments section, fans are excited. One person wrote, “As a 2Pac fan (stan), I’m so happy,” while another added, “[He’s] gotta have a Pac sample on this.” Scroll down to see the cover for All Eyez On Key.

Speaking with XXL on the same day as his announcement, Key Glock opened up about what makes Shakur so admired, even decades after his death. “When you’re just genuine and wise and just got good energy and a good spirit, it’s going to live on,” he explained. “Whether you want it to or not, people are going to represent you even if they met you or not.”

Glockaveli was a major stepping stone for the “Let’s Go” artist, especially since it served as his debut LP under a major label. The rapper gave us records like “Hallelujah,” where he vowed to keep pushing for the late Young Dolph, as well as “Blue Devil” and “She Ready.”

Elsewhere in his XXL conversation, Key Glock hinted fans could look forward to “two albums this year.” While he didn’t clarify whether All Eyez On Key was meant to be the second, we fortunately don’t have to wait long to find out. “[I’m] going back on a European tour, and I’m gonna be working on my other album while I’m over there,” he told the publication. “The work ain’t over.”

In the meantime, take a listen to Glockaveli below.