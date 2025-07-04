Image Image Credit SXSW Conference & Festivals / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Anycia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Last week, Anycia released her new single "Never Need" featuring KARRAHBOOO and GloRilla, and the internet had a lot to say. One major conversation that continues to bubble up in Hip Hop is about how this new generation approaches sampling. While artists are choosing the right songs — classics that already hold cultural weight — these new iterations often fall short in their execution and creativity. "Never Need" is the latest example of how tricky that balance can be.

Let’s talk history first. Before “p**sy rap” had a label, Khia was already out here pushing the envelope. Her lyrics were sexually free, her tone was raw and her confidence made sure you felt every word. "My Neck, My Back (Lick It)" and "Don’t Trust No N**ga" are still considered essential records — these anthems don't rely on male approval. In particular, "Don’t Trust No N**ga" is loud, aggressive and proudly independent. That’s why "Never Need" feels like it had so much potential. Its message is right in step with what a lot of women are expressing nowadays, and its production has energy too; however, things didn’t quite come together in the way they could have.

Using a sample like "Don’t Trust No N**ga" comes with some pressure. It’s bold. It’s rooted in a very specific tone and attitude. When an artist chooses to revisit something that is iconic, the expectation is to elevate it. Hip-Hop was built on sampling, but what’s shifted lately is how artists use it. Instead of reimagining the original track or pushing it in a new direction, some contemporary records rely on familiarity to carry the weight. And when that happens, the final product risks not having its own identity.

Anycia's laid-back tone can work in certain contexts, but in "Never Need" it almost disappears into the beat. Her delivery feels hesitant at times. So, while the message is strong, it doesn’t land the way it should. Then, KARRAHBOOO follows up with a verse that doesn’t add much momentum. There’s an opportunity there to expand on the theme or bring in a sharper cadence, but that doesn’t quite happen. The energy stays in the same lane for too long.

By the time GloRilla jumps in, the track gets a much-needed boost. The Memphis talent’s voice cuts through — her cadence has a bounce to it — and you can tell she came in ready. She brings confidence, clarity and a little grit. It’s clear the “TGIF” hitmaker understood the assignment. However, one strong verse can only do so much when the rest of the record feels like it’s searching for a moment.

Sampling "Don’t Trust No N**ga" means stepping into a space that’s already filled with strong opinions and high standards. The catchy hit is already bold, brash and undeniably feminist — it made a statement. While "Never Need" touches on the same themes, it doesn’t quite dig as deep enough. The concept and structure are there, but it feels like the song is pulling from the power of the original without fully building its own.

It’s also worth pointing out that when sampling works, it really works. Coi Leray’s "Players" used "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash and managed to reintroduce the classic in a way that still feels fresh. The record bounces, moves and has a distinct voice. Listeners can enjoy the nostalgia while still engaging with something current. That’s the sweet spot that artists should be aiming for; sampling should feel intentional, not just convenient.

This isn’t about gatekeeping or coming down on new artists. Anycia is still carving out her voice and style. KARRAHBOOO has presence and could easily evolve with more refined writing and production behind her. What this is really about is the challenge of doing justice to legendary sounds. Songs like "Don’t Trust No N**ga" don’t need a remake — they need a reimagining, flipped perspective or bolder interpretation. That’s what would’ve made "Never Need" feel like a true continuation of what Khia started rather than just a nod to it.

GloRilla’s verse shows that the song had the potential to deliver. She brought personality and bars. But a track needs to feel cohesive, especially when there’s a clear message at the core. “Never need a man” is an anthem in itself, but the performance around it has to make people believe it. Right now, it feels like the idea was stronger than the final delivery.

Still, this moment is a reminder that the door is wide open for women in rap to keep reshaping the sound. There’s a modern hunger for music that feels empowered and intentional — and there’s definitely space for artists like Anycia and KARRAHBOOO to grow into that. But when you touch a classic, the pressure is different, and the comparisons are unavoidable.

The truth is this record had all the ingredients to be a win. The concept made sense, the beat knocked, and the message was relevant, but its overall execution didn’t live up to what the sample demanded. While GloRilla did her thing, she couldn’t carry the whole record on her own.

Sampling isn’t going anywhere, especially as more artists look to the past for inspiration. However, if there’s one takeaway from "Never Need," it’s that nostalgia alone isn’t enough. There has to be a balance between honoring the original and creating something that can stand on its own. Listeners want to feel that connection, but they also want to hear something fresh. If artists can figure out how to strike that balance, sampling can continue to be a powerful tool rather than just a shortcut to recognition.

If the artistic practice is going to continue being a trend, it’s going to require more than familiarity to make it work. Sampling takes vision, storytelling, and most importantly, a clear reason why this song needs to exist beyond what’s already been done.