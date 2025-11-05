Image Image Credit Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images, Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images, and Maya Dehlin Spach / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Kiana Ledé attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music, Chloe Bailey attends The Fashion Awards 2024, and Queen Naija attends the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The deluxe edition of Kiana Ledé’s latest album, Cut Ties, arrives on Nov. 21.

New tracks feature Chlöe, Queen Naija and BJ The Chicago Kid.

The release reflects Ledé’s growth and creative control as an independent artist.

Kiana Ledé’s critically acclaimed third studio album, Cut Ties, turned 1 year old on Saturday (Nov. 1). To celebrate its first anniversary, the R&B singer-songwriter announced that fans will finally get the deluxe edition they've been eagerly awaiting.

On Wednesday (Nov. 5), she revealed the project’s featured artists — all of whom will appear on remixes of three fan-favorites. She'll link up with Chlöe on “Weakness,” reunite with Queen Naija on “U Can’t Remember,” and join forces with BJ The Chicago Kid on “Outta Luck.” Plus, listeners will also get a completely new track titled “Jury.”

“I don’t think [that] spooky season is over just yet,” Ledé wrote on Instagram, alongside footage of her jotting down the features in a notebook. She also shared the pre-save link for Cut Ties (Deluxe), which is set to arrive on Nov. 21.

Cut Ties was a big milestone for Ledé, especially since it marked her first album as an independent artist. She intentionally dropped it around Halloween to reflect her “love of horror and gory things,” which, as she explained, “represent the times love and all types of relationships have become a lil’ twisted and painful” when held onto for too long.

The 11-track effort included songs like “Space and P**sy” and “Natural,” both of which got video treatments before the project's full-length release. “This album marked a turning point in my life and career,” Ledé said in a press statement about the LP’s expanded edition. “The deluxe version feels like closing the loop, a celebration of growth, healing and the incredible support my fans have shown me this past year.”

Chlöe, in particular, has been on quite the feature run lately. In October, she lent her honey-hued vocals to Honey Dijon’s “The Nightlife.” Later that month, she teamed up with Ty Dolla $ign for “WIT IT” and reunited with her sister, Halle, for the Beyonce-approved “so i can feel again.”