Key Takeaways:

Sharing Halloween photos — sometimes even a few days early — has become a tradition among celebrities that we’ll never get tired of.

Whether it’s adorable moments like Flo Milli and her son, Sixx, dressing as Daphne and Scooby-Doo earlier this week, or Latto paying respect to Lil' Kim, rap and R&B stars truly brought their best this spooky season. There were plenty of incredible looks from artists we all know and love, including Ice Spice, Freddie Gibbs, GloRilla, and a few more you’ll see ahead.

Scroll through some of our favorite Halloween 2025 costumes from your favorite artists below.

1. Latto

Dressing up as other celebrities has become a polarizing Halloween trend in recent years, but when it’s done right, it’s so good. Case in point: Latto going topless in homage to Lil’ Kim’s The Notorious K.I.M. album cover. The Georgia Peach has “Big Mama,” while the original Queen Bee has “Big Momma Thang,” so it totally hit the mark.

Lil’ Kim thought so, too. “Perfection! [You] won, pooh. Love, love, love this, twin,” she wrote on X. “We love you, Big Mama!”

2. Ice Spice

Apparently, there’s no hair color that doesn’t look good on Ice Spice, who dressed as Sailor Moon for Halloween. The rapper headlined Verdy’s Harajuku Horror Night in Tokyo, making the anime-inspired look the perfect choice.

3. Doja Cat

Doja Cat has been in her French girl era since dropping “Jealous Type,” the lead single from her latest album, Vie, which pulls inspiration from the ’70s and ’80s. She carried that same energy into Halloween by dressing up as — for lack of a better term — a sexy mime.

4. Freddie Gibbs

“Where’s my super suit?” Freddie Gibbs played into the internet jokes about his resemblance to Frozone by dressing as the Incredibles character during his Colorado stop on “Alfredo: The Tour.” He hit the stage in the hero’s blue-and-white suit (ice powers not included).

5. Coco Jones

Image Image Credit Noam Galai / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones attends Heidi Klum's 24th Annual Halloween Party presented by Butterfinger and Huluween on Disney+ at Hard Rock Hotel New York Image Size portrait-medium Image Position top

For her second Halloween look, Coco Jones showed up to Heidi Klum’s annual party as chocolate. The "ICU" singer looked just as sweet as she sounds.

6. G Herbo

Major props to G Herbo for holding it down for the guys, who rarely compete with the amazing costumes we get from the ladies in rap every year. The “Went Legit” rapper dressed up with his three kids — Yosohn, Emmy, and Essex — and Taina Williams as the Scooby Gang. Surprisingly, he makes a pretty great Shaggy.

7. GloRilla

GloRilla channeled Gabrielle Union’s character, Conny Spalding, from Two Can Play That Game for the holiday. She paired her Instagram post with some unreleased music (hopefully a tease of what’s to come on her forthcoming sophomore album).

8. Aminé

Nickelodeon kids know exactly who Aminé dressed up as. The “Caroline” rapper went as T-Bo from “iCarly,” even recreating the hilarious scene of the Groovy Smoothie manager trying to sell Carly a bagel on a stick. 10 out of 10.