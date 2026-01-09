Image Image Credit Kristy Sparow / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt American rapper Kid Cudi performs live on stage during 2025 Rock en Seine music festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

You can officially add “painter” to Kid Cudi’s lengthy resume. The Cleveland musician and actor recently announced he is holding an exhibition of his artwork in France.

When the “Maui Wowie” rapper has a brush in his hand, his moniker is Scotty Ramon (his birth name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi). Titled “Echoes of the Past,” the multi-hyphenate’s exhibition will run from Jan. 31 through March 1 at Ruttkowski;68 in Paris.

According to the gallery’s announcement, when Ramon was a child, he wanted to become a cartoonist. He apparently decided to revisit his talents in the visual arts just over a year ago, when he made his first painting. Per that timeline, the 41-year-old managed to do so while creating his Free album, which dropped in August. In May 2025, when he announced his book, “Cudi: The Memoir,” he proudly shared that its cover art was one of his paintings. Shortly after the title and LP dropped, he did note that he would be falling back from creating new music for “a while.”

Fans of his sonic work will certainly be happy to hear that Cudi created a score that will be played in the gallery as part of the exhibition. The announcement describes the new music as “atmospheric and electric” with “propulsive synths.”

As for the art, 10 of his original pieces will be on display, according to Hypebeast. Some of the paintings, which are acrylic on canvas, feature a character he calls “Max,” who is described as an alter ego. The same themes of introspection, mental health and resilience that run throughout his music are apparently found in his artwork, too.

The opening reception for “Echoes of the Past” is on Jan. 30 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.