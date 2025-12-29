Image Image Credit Pascal Le Segretain / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lola Abecassis Sartore and Kid Cudi attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Kid Cudi might be getting a production boost from inside his own household. The Cleveland rapper and actor took to social media to reveal that his wife, Lola Abecassis Sartore, is making beats that might land on his next album.

On Saturday (Dec. 27) night, Mr. Rager enthusiastically shared on X that his better half is fiddling with production. “My wife wants to learn to make beats and she’s been f**kin [with] the Orchid making loops and they’re fire hahah. I’m so impressed,” he tweeted.

Of course, Cudi is kind of biased. The couple first met in 2018 and got married in June 2025. While promoting his latest project, Free, the rapper spoke excitedly about singing the album cut “Neverland” at their wedding. “I was singing to her and looking at her, and she was just smiling,” he told Apple Music. “I could tell she was so happy. She really knows that the love is so powerful between us, and the fact that now we have this project that is stamped for this moment in time, where I really express my joy about being in this relationship and finding that peace and being happy with my person — even Lola says we’ll be playing this album for our kids one day.”

The "Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” artist’s beloved dabbling in beats should be a positive for his fans. In September, he revealed that he wouldn’t be releasing any new albums for “a while.” But now it sounds like that sabbatical won’t be as long as his followers initially feared since he’ll be hitting the studio with his wife to get her production up to snuff.

In the same X message, he added, “This is the coolest s**t ever. We gon’ set up a session and just make beats together, I’ma show her how to use the equipment, make drums, all that. [You] gon’ see her name in the credits on my next album — watch.”

Kid Cudi fans are surely hoping she’s a quick study.