Key Takeaways:

“The Rebel Ragers Tour” will span over 30 North American cities starting on April 28.

Special guests include M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü and Dot Da Genius on select dates.

Fans can expect a setlist that spans Cudi’s full discography, including his viral hits.

When Kid Cudi revealed that he was going to take a break from releasing new music, he didn’t mean he’d be taking a break from going on the road, too. On Monday (Jan. 26), the Cleveland rapper and actor announced he’ll be touring North America along with some special guests this spring.

“The Rebel Ragers Tour” will be visiting over 30 cities and will feature M.I.A. and Outkast rapper Big Boi along with A-Trak, me n ü and Dot Da Genius across various dates. The tour will launch on April 28 in Phoenix at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre. Produced by Live Nation, it will hit cities like Atlanta, St. Louis, New York and Los Angeles before closing out June 27 in Chula Vista at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

In 2025, Cudi released his latest album, titled Free, on Republic Records. Soon after, he announced, “I think I’ma officially take a step back for a while from droppin’ albums and focus on directing, more acting, painting and fashion for sure,” While he is indeed painting and even performing stand-up comedy, what he meant music-wise has been open for interpretation. Now, we know that fans will get to see Cudi perform cuts from his extensive catalog on stage.

Cudi will surely tap into his latest project, but the tour’s music will focus on his overall discography. This means those in attendance can expect to hear beloved hits like “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare),” “Mr. Rager,” “Erase Me” and more from his over 10 full-length albums. Another track likely to make the set list will be “Maui Wowie,” which went viral on TikTok in late 2025.

Recently, Cudi addressed claims by Jim Jones that it was his “Day ’N’ Nite” remix that launched his career. The multi-hyphenate hopped online to adamantly dispute the allegation. “Jimmy, I’m going to address you directly, my n**ga. You talking about how you were responsible for my success is a lie. You need to stop lying to people,” Cudi said.

After noting how the song blew up on its own after he posted it on his MySpace page, Cudi added, “You saw a hit record and jumped on it, my n**ga. You didn’t make me, man.”

Pre-sale tickets for Cudi’s “The Rebel Ragers Tour” will go on sale starting on Tuesday (Jan. 27), while general ticket sales start on Friday (Jan. 30).