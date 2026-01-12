Image Image Credit Mario Skraban / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi performs onstage during 2025 Sziget Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kid Cudi made his stand-up comedy debut at Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica.

The rapper described the experience as “electric” and thanked fans and fellow comics for their support.

Cudi’s latest creative move follows his ventures into acting and visual art, showing his continued evolution.

Kid Cudi is living his best life with a big smile — and cracking jokes, too. The multi-hyphenate has now added “stand-up comedian” to his growing list of accomplishments.

On Saturday (Jan. 10), Mr. Rager took to Instagram to share that he performed his first stand-up comedy set. The actual performance occurred in Santa Monica on Friday (Jan. 9) at Mi’s Westside Comedy Theater.

“Sooo this happened!!! Did stand up last night for the first time and holy f**k it was ELECTRIC!!!” Cudi captioned photos from the evening. “Hearing people laughing their a**es off and enjoying my set really touched my heart, man. I was maaaaad nervous, this was another type of nervousness I [hadn’t] felt before.”

Of course, Cudi is no stranger to the stage, having carved out an acclaimed career as a recording artist and, more recently, as an actor. Through it all, he’s also been transparent about his mental health journey and setbacks along the way. But it seems that this new creative adventure is providing him with a natural mood boost and truly uplifting his spirit.

He added, “The high I felt when I got off stage; [I] never felt that before either. I wanna say to everyone that showed love, all my friends that showed up, and all the other comics on the bill that supported me and were rooting for me, THANK [YOU] SO F**KIN MUCH!!!”

Cudi also shouted out his friend, actor Joseph Vecsey, who he credited with organizing the show and his comedic set. The Cleveland artist and Vecsey recently appeared together in the film Happy Gilmore 2. The actor, writer and comedian praised his buddy in his own Instagram post.

“Epic night watching my bro, Kid Cudi, crush his first stand-up set [at] West Side Comedy! He was so f**king funny, smooth, and natural!” Vecsey wrote. “The crowd instantly loved him and his [material]! [I’m] so proud of how hard he worked on his set and prepared for it. He respects the craft and understands what goes into it! [It] was amazing to watch! Scott is so genuine in everything he does, which is why it instantly worked! Love you, bro!!”

The “Day ‘N’ Nite (nightmare)” rapper’s foray into comedy is only his latest side quest as he takes a hiatus from releasing new music. Most recently, Cudi revealed that under the alias Scotty Ramon he’ll be hosting an art exhibition of his paintings in Paris beginning in late January.

By the joyful expression on Cudi’s face in all of the photos he shared, it seems like tapping into his raw talents has him in a great mental space.