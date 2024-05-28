Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Kid Cudi at 2024 Coachella Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kid Cudi’s “Grave” is set to arrive on July 11 as part of his 2025 rollout with an accompanying music video by Samuel Bayer.

The track follows “Neverland” and continues the rollout for his upcoming album ‘Free.’

Kid Cudi describes ‘FREE’ as a pop album with his own twist, signaling a new creative direction.

It’s finally time to hear what Kid Cudi has been working on. On Thursday (July 3), the rapper announced the release date for his long-teased single “Grave,” which is now set to drop on July 11.

“It’s almost time,” he wrote alongside the cover art, which shows him in a leather jacket and jeans. Maybe even more exciting than the song itself is who he tapped to direct the video: Samuel Bayer, who helmed 2010’s remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The two gave fans a sneak peek of the visual with some behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot in June. “I'll stop running to the grave, oh, baby / Just to live another day, no maybes / 'Cause I've got everything to lose, I'm staying,” he croons in the accompanying clip. Take a look below.

“Grave,” of course, will follow Kid Cudi’s recent single “Neverland,” which he dropped ahead of the premiere of his short film of the same name. Directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, the project made its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival.

By the looks of things, the Cleveland native’s forthcoming LP, FREE, is set to take him (and his fans) somewhere he’s never gone before. “My album, FREE, is a pop album. The Cudi version of pop. [You’re] gonna love it,” he tweeted in May.

Pop might be the last lane fans expected Kid Cudi to veer into, especially after the past year or so he’s had. Between breaking his foot during Coachella and dealing with a home break-in amid the Los Angeles wildfires, it’s been quite the rollercoaster, to say the least. However, FREE suggests he’s turning the page, and hopefully, it’ll result in a complete, cohesive LP. He also dropped two projects — INSANO and INSANO (NITRO MEGA) — just last year.