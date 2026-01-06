Image Image Credit Dana Jacobs / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LaRussell performs at Outside Lands at Golden Gate Park on August 09, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Kyrie Irving’s $11,001 purchase highlights the power of fan-driven support for independent artists.

The Bay Area rapper is aiming to sell 100,000 copies in 30 days by going direct-to-fan.

Snoop Dogg and other celebs are also supporting LaRussell’s independent push with major donations.

Bay Area rapper LaRussell is going direct to fans when it comes to selling his music — and he’s getting celebrity support in the process. The indie artist recently received just north of $11,000 from NBA superstar Kyrie Irving, a testament to the excitement and support surrounding his forthcoming album, Something’s in the Water.

The Vallejo native, born LaRussell Dwayne Thomas, has been setting up shop on livestreams to promote the project. The prolific artist’s goal is reportedly to sell 100,000 copies of his new album in 30 days via EVEN. LaRussell first teamed with the platform, which link artists directly with fans, in 2024. It allows buyers to set their price for the music — starting at $1 — but they can choose to pay much more.

Apparently, LaRussell saw the $11,001 donation and soon realized it arrived via the Dallas Mavericks point guard. On Sunday (Jan. 5), Irving called in during a stream to vocalize his support.

“You earned it. You deserve it,” said Irving. “You worked your a** off so I thought I would just contribute to what you got going on. I know you will pay it forward… I’m just putting my money where my mouth is... I want to see you reach your goal. Shout out to you bro.”

Irving isn’t the only celeb putting down cash. Snoop Dogg donated $2,500 to the cause. “Had 2 do it!!! Nefew (LaRussell) changin tha game,” wrote the Doggfather on X.

The moment was particularly special for LaRussell. “It feels so good knowing those who came before me and paved a way for me to do what I do (respect) my art and my grind,” he said in an Instagram post highlighting Snoop’s support. “I wouldn't do what I do today if I never watched Snoop performing on the Up In Smoke DVD!!! That DVD kicked off my desire to rap!!!”

Considering LaRussell already has a healthy two million followers just on Instagram, it’s a safe bet he’ll hit that sales goal sooner than later.