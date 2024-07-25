Image Image Credit Screenshot of Latto’s “Blick Sum (Remix)” video Image Alt Latto and Playboi Carti Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Better late than never, Latto has finally delivered her long-anticipated “Blick Sum” remix featuring Playboi Carti. At midnight on Tuesday (Jan. 28), the two Atlanta rappers joined forces for the Hidji World and Gunner Stahl-directed video.

Though her initial verse on the track remains mostly the same, the three-minute clip opens with Latto in a fur coat and tiny bikini. “That gangster s**t, it turn me on / That .22 ain't gon' do, that 90 get me out my thong, ah / Don't get me wrong, I'm gangster b**ch,” she raps while strippers spin on a carousel behind her. Fans were also treated to cameos from 2 Chainz and Brooklyn Nikole, among others.

The Whole Lotta Red artist eventually took the helm in the second verse, where he showed love to jeweler Johnny Dang and, fittingly, Latto: “I'm in the 4×4, yeah, I got my wrist up / The chain, it came from Dang, I got it tailored / It's a mask on my face, I'm trynna get a lay-up / On the Southside coolin' with Alyssa, shawty my bestie.”

Latto first teased her collaboration with Playboi Carti in the Big Rube-narrated trailer for Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which dropped August 2024. While fans did not get what they were expecting right away, the duo hyped up the “Blick Sum” remix in the days leading up to its release. Peep the video below.

Apart from the aforementioned track, Sugar Honey Iced Tea previously received visual treatments for records like “Brokey,” which starred Alabama Barker, Rubi Rose and Desi Banks. Other videos include 2023’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” the remix for “Sunday Service” with Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, “Big Mama” and “Georgia Peach.” As for the LP itself, additional contributions came from the likes of Mariah the Scientist, Young Nudy, Ciara, Coco Jones, Teezo Touchdown, Cardi B and Hunxho.

As for Playboi Carti, he is expected to deliver his third studio album, I AM MUSIC, sometime in 2025 after teasing fans for nearly a year.