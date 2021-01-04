Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images, Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images, and Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, The Weeknd Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Playboi Carti headlined Rolling Loud Miami on Sunday (Dec. 15) night, and as promised, the rapper previewed new records from his much-anticipated forthcoming album, I AM MUSIC.

The Atlanta native opened his set with two new songs — tentatively titled “CRUSH” and “COCAINE NOSE” — one of which featured frequent collaborator Travis Scott, before making his way into Future and Metro Boomin’s “Type S**t.” He then gave fans live renditions of Instagram and YouTube-exclusive tracks like “H00DBYAIR,” “KETAMINE” and “EVILJ0RDAN.”

“She trynna wait for the deal / All-black fits for the kill / I just get high, how I feel,” Playboi Carti rapped on another unreleased offering, which photographer Gunner Stahl later seemingly confirmed was produced by Metro Boomin.

The rapper also performed a medley of his recent features, including Scott’s “FE!N,” Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s “CARNIVAL” and The Weeknd’s “Timeless.” During the second-mentioned song, he declared, “This [is] my song, n**ga. Every song I’m on is my song, n**ga.”

Fittingly, Playboi Carti rounded out his show-stopping set with another new collaboration between him and The Weeknd. “I'd rather lie than to lose you, girl / I'd rather lie than confuse you, girl / Truth is, we laugh, and they want us gone,” the Canadian hitmaker crooned in the record’s chorus.

Unfortunately, I AM MUSIC still doesn’t have a release date. The project will serve as a follow-up to 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, Playboi Carti’s surprise project that dropped on Christmas day. It’s also worth mentioning that “ALL RED,” which dropped in September, is another track longtime fans could possibly see on the forthcoming LP.

“He’s giving people his absolute best, things that he wants to put his stamp on,” Erin Larsen, Playboi Carti’s manager, told Billboard concerning the album’s numerous delays. Regarding past leaks, she said, “It delays the process. You don’t want to see the Mona Lisa in an art museum before it is a finished piece of work.”