Key Takeaways:

Latto shared her thoughts on possibly reconciling with Nicki Minaj during a “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

She confirmed that her team and Ice Spice’s team worked things out behind the scenes.

The past feud with Nicki Minaj stemmed from Grammy category disputes and a public social media fallout in 2022.

Latto and Nicki Minaj aren’t on the best of terms at the moment, but the former may be willing to reconcile. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the Atlanta rapper said she was open to “working things out” with the Harajuku Barbie.

Host Andy Cohen asked, “Loved seeing you and Ice Spice make peace. How did it happen, and will you be able to work things out with Nicki Minaj, too?”

Latto responded with a laugh, and to the first part of the question, she said, “Girls, ya know we just… her team reached out to my team… [and] we figured it out.”

The “Gyatt” rapper added a playful “Hmm” to explain she was wary at first, but it all worked out. She also added that she was “open to rekindling with anybody.”

But when specifically asked about Nicki, fellow guest “The Real Housewives of Potomac” reality star Gizelle Bryant said, “We love Nicki.” To this, Latto replied with a sly, “I did, too.”

For those unaware, back in 2022, Latto caught strays from Nicki Minaj when the Queens rapper openly disagreed with her song “Super Freaky Girl” being moved to the pop category at the Grammys. Latto’s own “Big Energy,” nevertheless, remained in the rap categories, and Nicki took issue with this, saying it was unfair and should get the same treatment. Latto eventually responded on social media -- DMs and screenshots were shared -- and needless to say, what prior relationship they enjoyed quickly fizzled.

Such fallouts aren’t new for Nicki Minaj. Recently, she reignited her beef with Cardi B and the insults soon enough began involving their children. As for Latto, the biggest drama in her life, at the moment, is seemingly confirming the longtime rumors that she is dating 21 Savage. Even more recently, she’s now refuting rumors that she’s pregnant.

