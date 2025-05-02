Image Image Credit Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images, and Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Latto, Quavo, and Sexyy Red Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The NFL and YouTube have tapped two of the world’s biggest streamers, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, for the star-studded Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game, slated to take place on Saturday (Feb. 8).

Set to take place in New Orleans, two seven-player teams will face off at 9 p.m. ET exclusively via the video-sharing platform. Team Speed includes Latto, Quavo, Sexyy Red, influencer Khabane "Khaby" Lame, PlaqueBoyMax, RDCWorld’s Mark Phillips, Adam W and Diana Flores. Meanwhile, Team Kai’s roster consists of Duke Dennis, Teyana Taylor, Jordan Chiles, Deestroying, Shedeur Sanders, director Cole Bennett, MMG, and flag football champion Ki’Lolo Westerlund.

“By combining YouTube creators, NFL legends, celebrities and artists, we’re creating truly unique experiences and access that fans can only get on YouTube,” YouTube Vice President of Connected TV and Creative Studios Angela Courtin shared in a press statement. “This underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of sports entertainment, building community and delivering fresh, engaging content to a wider audience than ever before.”

With Druski serving as the head referee, Cam Newton and Mike Vick will be taking on the role of quarterbacks on Speed’s and Cenat’s respective teams. Plus, Angel Reese is also expected to coach for the two-time Streamer of the Year winner’s lineup.

“Football’s been my whole life, and now it’s fun to see it blend with my YouTube channel,” Jason Kelce, who is expected to kick off the event, told Rolling Stone. “This flag football game is a chance to learn from people like Rich Eisen — he is a legend when it comes to bringing killer NFL content to YouTube.”

The Super Bowl LIX Flag Football Game serves as something to hold football fans over ahead of Sunday’s (Feb. 9) Big Game. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off against one another, with Kendrick Lamar headlining the event’s halftime show.