Image Image Credit Sara Jaye / Contributor via Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt PlaqueBoyMax and Juice WRLD Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

PlaqueBoyMax found out his latest livestreaming location used to be Juice WRLD’s old home. During a late-night broadcast on Friday (Jan. 24), the social media personality reacted to his $5TAR Bootcamp being held at the spot where DJ Scheme says the late artist recorded some “great music.”

“Stop trolling, bro. Stop trolling,” Max said before pulling up a clip of Juice WRLD making songs in almost the exact same spot in the house. “I’m sitting right here. RIP, man… That’s insane, bro.” Moments later, the Streamer of the Year urged his viewers to type “RIP” in the chat.

DJ Scheme, who produced tracks like “Conversations” and “Too Many” by Chicago lyricist, later caught wind of the clip. “Great music and memories were made at that crib,” he wrote on Twitter.

Max, like many others in the streaming world, has been on the rise lately. In December 2024, he and DDG saw major success on TikTok with “Pink Dreads,” with the accompanying video having amassed 4.8 million YouTube views to date. He’s also fresh off controversy involving Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay.

In November 2024, Juice WRLD’s estate liberated his final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. Spanning 19 songs, many being unreleased gems that finally got a DSP release, the project housed “AGATS2 (Insecure)” with Nicki Minaj, “Lace It” featuring Eminem and benny blanco, and “Party By Myself.” Offset, frequent collaborator The Kid LAROI, and Fall Out Boy also made guest appearances.

“When Jarad was a toddler, he developed a love for globes that lasted for years. He was fascinated with spinning them. Reflecting on that, I realize that was prophetic of what would come,” the Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmella Wallace, said in a touching tribute. “I hope that his music continues to have a positive impact on the lives of others around the world, and it is my prayer that people do not suffer in silence.”