Image Image Credit Gilbert Flores / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas III at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A chaotic moment at Leon Thomas’s concert went viral after fans started fighting at the show.

The singer’s humorous reaction — “I got no songs that warrant this” — sparked online buzz.

The incident occurred during his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour,” which continues across North America.

Apparently people will get into a fight anywhere, including a Leon Thomas concert. On Monday (Nov. 17), the “MUTT” singer humorously reacted after fans got into a brawl at one of his shows.

“If you were at Leon Thomas’ [concert] in D.C. and have the lore or better footage, we need it,” a TikTok user captioned a clip showing two men seemingly being separated. In the comments section, Thomas replied, “I got no songs that warrant this.”

The incident took place on Sunday (Nov. 16) at Maryland’s The Fillmore Silver Spring, which, while technically not in D.C., is still part of the DMV. During the show, Thomas surprised the crowd by bringing out Wale as a special guest following their recent collaboration, “Watching Us,” from everything is a lot. See the footage below.

Thomas’ “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour” will pick back up on Wednesday (Nov. 19) in Philadelphia. From there, he’ll sweep through cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles, to name a few. As Rap-Up previously reported, Ambré will be joining him on select North American dates, while an opener for the European leg in 2026 — if there is one — has yet to be announced.

Either way, Thomas has plenty of material to bring to the stage. In May, he unveiled the deluxe edition of MUTT, billed as HEEL. It introduced nine additional songs, including “RATHER BE ALONE” with Halle and collaborations with Big Sean, Kehlani, and Chris Brown.

Then, in October, fans were treated to Thomas’ psychedelic EP, PHOLKS. “I just wanted to make something that was fun to sing for anybody,” he told Spotify of the seven-track release. “It’s about the things that inspire me and the fact that Black music, as you mentioned earlier, isn’t just attributed to R&B — it’s also attributed to rock and roll.”

It’s also worth mentioning that Thomas was the most-nominated R&B act for the 2026 Grammy Awards, which is set for February. He’s competing for Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Best R&B Song, and several other categories.