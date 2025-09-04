Image Image Credit Joseph Okpako / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas performing at Wireless Festival 2025 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Leon Thomas’ forthcoming EP brings a funkier, more psychedelic sound to his solo work.

He revealed that a Coachella moment with George Clinton helped inspire the project.

The “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour” runs through April 2026, showcasing his solo evolution.

Leon Thomas is gearing up for his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour,” but not before dropping a brand-new project. On Thursday (Sept. 4), the singer-songwriter confirmed to Billboard that he has an EP slated for October.

The seven-track release is described as “notably funkier” than his earlier work and “at times more psychedelic.” While Thomas didn’t reveal the title, he revealed it was partly inspired by his run-in with George Clinton at Coachella in April.

“You the kid with the dog song [‘MUTT’], right? I like that joint. I made you this hat,” Clinton told him, according to Billboard. “Before I come out and perform ‘Atomic Dog,’ I’m going to give you the crown.” Thomas also noted that he’s on “the tail end of packing up” songwriting and producing for other artists, with only a select few left to work with. Among them are Justin Bieber and, seemingly, Beyoncé.

Technically, the new EP will be Thomas’ first project separate from MUTT and his third release to hit streaming in 2025. In May, he rolled out HEEL, which added nine more songs to the original album, including “PARTY FAVORS” featuring Big Sean and the Halle-assisted “RATHER BE ALONE.”

In August, he followed up by putting his NPR "Tiny Desk Concert" set on streaming. The performance included three tracks from his sophomore effort and two from his debut album, Electric Dusk. Of course, the “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour” doesn’t conclude until April 2026, so it may be a while longer until the singer gets to fully launch into his next era. However, he doesn’t seem to mind.

“I don’t really mind being in this position where we push MUTT for so long because it deserves to be heard by the world,” Thomas shared with Billboard. “I’m excited to be one of the trailblazers who brings back those old feelings without having to steal their chords or melodies.”