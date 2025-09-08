Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Leon Thomas attends 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Leon Thomas celebrated his single “MUTT” turning 1 on Aug. 9, 2025, dropping the NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” version on streaming.

The original “Tiny Desk” performance included songs from both MUTT and Electric Dusk, showcasing his evolution.

Thomas is set to perform the track during his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour.”

Happy birthday to Leon Thomas’ “MUTT.” To celebrate the song turning 1 on Saturday (Aug. 9), the singer-songwriter treated fans to a stripped-down NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” version, now available on streaming for the first time.

“MUTT,” which many consider to be Thomas’ breakout moment as a solo artist, was part of the medley he performed from the album of the same name in February. According to a press release, the Grammy-winning musician’s “Tiny Desk Concert” is one of 2025’s biggest, having climbed to No. 2 on YouTube’s trending chart when it first came out.

“‘MUTT’ gave voice to the parts of me I couldn’t explain,” Thomas said ahead of the track’s anniversary. Take a listen to the “raw and stripped-down” record below.

"This song, 'MUTT,' is my reflection. I let myself be seen, and that opened a new door," Thomas wrote in a letter to fans on Wednesday (Aug. 6). He continued, "Thank you for sticking by me, for listening when I didn't have the words. And to the new listeners, thank you for making room. I see you. I feel you. I got you.”

Since its release, “MUTT” has had no shortage of reimaginations. Freddie Gibbs jumped on the first official remix, which later appeared on Thomas’ sophomore album, MUTT.

When it came time to roll out the LP's deluxe version, HEEL, Thomas enlisted Chris Brown for another take on the hit single. Unsurprisingly, their collaboration paid off big, with "MUTT" climbing to No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Thomas will take both the single and the album on the road this October with his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour.” Joined by Ambré as the supporting act for the North American dates, the run will stretch through December before the “YES IT IS” artist heads overseas in 2026 for a European leg. Check out the flyer below.