Ludacris has that dog in him. On Monday (June 16), the Atlanta rapper shared a remix of Leon Thomas’ “MUTT.”

Wearing a tuxedo, Ludacris tore through the Grammy-winning singer’s smash hit with references to WrestleMania, a few sexual innuendos, and his usual wordplay. “I’m a dog, I’m a mutt, baby / This puppy love, we keeping it on the hush, baby,” he rapped over the instrumental. “Love or lust, I never could get enough / It’s your world, I’m a squirrel out here tryna get a nut, baby.”

Thomas later caught wind of the freestyle and reposted it on his Instagram Stories with a few fire emojis. Watch the clip below.

“MUTT” has received plenty of flowers since it first dropped in August 2024. Freddie Gibbs joined the first official remix a month later on Thomas’ sophomore album, MUTT. Then, in March of this year, Chris Brown jumped on another version, which ultimately helped push the song to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Thomas also performed the song at the 2025 BET Awards, where he took home the trophy for Best New Artist.

He's currently gearing up for his “Mutts Don’t Heel Tour,” which begins in October. With Ambré joining him as the supporting act across North America, the trek is expected to run through April 2026. Before then, fans can catch him at the NN North Sea Jazz Festival and Music at the Intersection, and more.

In May, he released HEEL, the deluxe edition of MUTT. It arrived with “RATHER BE ALONE” featuring Halle Bailey, “DIRT ON MY SHOES” with Kehlani, and two guest spots from Big Sean. Thomas previously told Billboard the name behind the expanded version holds “multiple meanings”: “From the ‘heel’ command of learning to follow to healing in real life.”

If you’re interested in knowing the story behind the MUTT Deluxe: HEEL album cover art, check out REVOLT’s interview with photographer Inari Briana and director Phil Meyer.