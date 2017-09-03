Image Image Credit Jared C. Tilton / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt LiAngelo Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball is starting off the year on a high, after users on social media have helped make viral his first official release of 2025, “Tweaker.” The popular track has been co-signed by popular Instagram comedians, his brother Lonzo Ball, Lil Yachty, NBA star Donovan Mitchell and many more.

In what started as a joke, became a viral sensation after fans started to draw similarities to New Orleans-bred superstars like The Big Tymers, Master P’s No Limit Records, The Hot Boyz and more with his Southern-inspired single, “Tweaker.” Speaking about the record, Lonzo stated, “Been tryna tell yall LiAngelo Ball really like that. More to come! #StayTuned.”

Producer BNYX, best known for his production efforts with artists like Drake and Lil Yachty quoted the track on social media saying, “I might swerve bend that corner woahhhoahh.” Another user stated, “Ima be honest.. if NBA YOUNGBOY GOT ON THIS GELO SONG TS WOULD BE SONG OF THE DECADE.” Someone else stated, “TL more excited for the gelo ball song than Lil Baby what a tragic downfall.”

The Ball brothers are some of the most popular basketball players of the social media era due to their father, LaVar Ball’s electric personality building steam ahead of his children going into the NBA. Atlanta emcee T.I. questioned Lonzo’s taste in music after he sent a slight toward Nas in a 2017 interview. The “Whatever You Like” rapper exclaimed, “My Boi u reaching like a muuuuf**ka,” he said. “Lakers might f**k around [and] p**s test you behind this one cuzz. Nas Whattup wit Bruh? #LegendsNeverDie.” Lil B also sent a dig at him stating, “Lonzo Ball is a few seconds away from being cursed his rookie year on the Lakers. Nas is hip-hop and always relevant, watch ur team.”

Check out the official audio for LiAngelo, aka G3’s latest track, “Tweaker” below!