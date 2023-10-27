Image Image Credit Tiffany Rose / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt LiAngelo Ball Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

LiAngelo Ball has officially joined the Def Jam Recordings family, a representative from his team confirmed on Monday (Jan. 13). The record deal is reportedly worth up to a staggering $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed. The former Charlotte Hornets player will retain full ownership of his music and record label, Born to Ball Music Group, under the agreement.

Though he does not exactly have the most extensive catalog under his G3 GELO alias, LiAngelo’s deal followed his early song-of-the-year contender, “Tweaker,” taking off on social media. Initially previewed on internet personality N3on’s livestream, the track has garnered quite a number of celebrity supporters, including Lil Yachty, Meek Mill and T-Pain.

“I might swerve, bend that corner, woah / B**ch, hold on tight 'cause I tweak in this b**ch, start lettin' s**t go,” the basketball guard spat in the viral soundbite. “And I heard that she wanna show / Me who she be, I'm kinda f**kin' with it, show me some more.”

NBA players seem to be enjoying the record as well, with Damian Lillard — who has also ventured into music under the stage name Dame D.O.L.L.A. — giving it his stamp of approval. “I rock with it, man,” Lillard shared in a postgame interview following the Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs matchup earlier in the month. “I’ve been hearing it a lot. It gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe.”

“It’s a slapper, and as an artist, you gotta respect other people’s artistry. When something is going, it’s going,” Lillard continued. “I’m happy for him. It’s a big record. You’re hearing it everywhere. Much love to him.”

LiAngelo’s brother, Lonzo Ball, also clarified why he was credited as a co-writer on the record. Taking to X, the Chicago Bulls point guard said, “[The] only credit I deserve is the cover art. G [is] really that!

Aside from new music, LiAngelo is expected to perform “Tweaker” at Rolling Loud California come March 15. The California native is on the bill for day one of the star-studded festival, which already includes YG, Sexyy Red, YG, ASAP Rocky and BossMan Dlow, among others.