Lil Baby and Young Thug have teamed up so many times it is hard to keep track: “Section 8,” “Right Now,” “We Should,” “Never Hating” and most recently, “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” from the first-mentioned artist’s latest album, WHAM. For fans waiting for a full-blown collaborative project from the pair, it could be right around the corner.

On Wednesday (Jan. 15), Lil Baby confirmed that a joint project with Young Thug is “most definitely” in the works. The “Woah” hitmaker told Complex they have been in the studio almost every day since the Slime Season rapper’s release from prison. “We probably locked in the studio about 10 days after that,” the 30-year-old said. “We got tons of songs. Just that one on WHAM, though. I could have done more.”

“I’m the first person to have a Young Thug verse since he’s been out. So, I didn’t want to just overdo him anyway,” Lil Baby explained. He added that “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber,” which boasted production from frequent collaborator Wheezy, was not originally meant for his solo album: “That motherf**ker was so hard, and my verse is first. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m putting this on the album,’ and Thug and Future were like, ‘Go ahead.’”

Speaking of the “Mask Off” creator, Lil Baby shared that he and Future are likely scrapping their previous project in favor of something involving all three of them. “Those are two of the main people I look up to in the rap game,” the Glass Window Entertainment founder said. “Being able to spar with them has sharpened me up a whole lot.”

Interestingly, the deluxe edition of WHAM featured a second collaboration with Future on “99.” It is still up in the air if they will reunite on Lil Baby’s fifth studio album, Dominique, which is currently scheduled to hit streaming services in February.