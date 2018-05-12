Image Image Credit Gregg DeGuire / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Bbay, Loyal, Jason at 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Baby has achieved a lot in this lifetime — won a Grammy Award, dropped several chart-topping albums and given us generational hits like “Yes Indeed” and “Close Friends” — but we have a feeling nothing tops being a father.

Before skyrocketing into the mainstream, the My Turn artist welcomed his oldest, Jason Armani, with Ayesha Howard in 2015. Then, about four years later, he welcomed his second son, Loyal Armani, with then-girlfriend and influencer Jayda Cheaves. “It’s kind of hard because you still want to give them everything,” Lil Baby told the “Big Facts” podcast about fatherhood. “I’m learning from other people.”

So, if you’ve ever wondered what Lil Baby is like offstage or outside the booth, Rap-Up rounded up snapshots that offer a glimpse into his world as a father. Scroll through for some of the most wholesome dad moments from one of Atlanta’s biggest rap stars.

1. The 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

2024 was a big year for music, but an even bigger one for the Quality Control Music star. In the photo above, he attended that year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards with Jason and Loyal. Though he could’ve shown up just to enjoy the moment, Lil Baby was also vying for Favorite Musical Collaboration for his work on DJ Khaled’s “SUPPOSED TO BE LOVE.”

2. Backstage With His Boys

“Drip too hard, don’t stand too close,” the WHAM rapper warned us on “Drip Too Hard.” Backstage at one of his shows, he and Loyal twinned in matching leather jackets, while Jason wore a blue flannel covered in the Chrome Hearts print. “C H R O M E,” the Instagram for Lil Baby’s youngest son captioned the pics.

3. Doing The “Just Give Me My Money” TikTok Trend

If you haven’t seen the “Just give me my money” TikTok trend, here's the gist: Everyone takes turns saying the phrase to a single person who’s clueless about what's happening. When it's their turn — in this particular case, Lil Baby's — the room goes silent. In the clip, Jason and Loyal burst out laughing. "What [was] I supposed to [do]?" the rapper asked. "What's the trick?"

4. Gifting Jason New Jewelry

Diamond chains aren’t exactly your average Christmas present, but Lil Baby isn’t your average dad. During a visit to Icebox, the Grammy Award-winning rapper surprised Jason with a full display of jewelry. “Actually, I asked you to get me this for four years,” his son said. “You go out tonight with me, put this on,” Lil Baby told him. Like father, like son.

5. Backstage At His 2021 “Lil Baby and Friends” Concert

The concert might’ve been called “Lil Baby and Friends,” but backstage at his annual birthday bash, the rap star was surrounded by plenty of family. Here, he’s all smiles while holding Loyal at State Farm Arena.

6. Playfighting With Jason

“You gotta tell them what to do instead of just keep on hitting them,” Lil Baby advised Jason, who was playfighting with Loyal, before jumping in himself. The Atlanta rapper delivered plenty more wholesome moments in his “A Day In The Life” with RapCaviar, from admiring his sons’ drip to humorously reminding everyone why an air fryer is essential for any single dad.

7. Helping Loyal Steer His Four-Wheeler

Some of us grew up learning how to ride a bike, but Loyal will always have the memory of his dad teaching him how to drive a four-wheeler. “Rolling outta 2022 like,” the Instagram post’s caption read. It's a flex and a father-son moment all in one.

8. The 2022 American Music Awards

Jason and Lil Baby hit the red carpet together at the 2022 American Music Awards, where the rapper was up for Favorite Male Hip Hop Artist. Lil Baby wore all white while Jason stuck with his tried-and-true combo: plaid and jeans. Either way, their matching hairdos definitely made for a moment.

9. Making TikToks With Jason

The "Pure Cocaine" hitmaker stayed behind the camera this time, but the moment was adorable regardless. “Jason got me making TikToks,” he wrote as the text overlay of a clip of his eldest son falling into a fresh, new outfit (thanks to the power of editing). We see you, Jason.