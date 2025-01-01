Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Jason Jones, Lil Baby, Loyal Armani Jones and Lashon Jones attend 5th Annual Back-To-School Fest Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Baby returned to Atlanta’s West End to host his fifth annual Back to School Fest on Saturday (July 26), offering free supplies, shoes and haircuts.

The event introduced his new nonprofit, The Jones Project, which aims to empower local youth and families.

Over 4,000 students and families enjoyed food, games and support services.

Lil Baby continues to give back to his community and those who may not be as fortunate as he has been. Over the weekend, the Atlanta rapper gifted school supplies to local children for a fifth year in a row, but this time it was via his own newly minted nonprofit organization.

On Saturday (July 26) Lil Baby’s nonprofit, The Jones Project, hosted the fifth annual Back to School Fest in Atlanta’s West End, the same neighborhood where the “Drip Too Hard” rapper grew up. According to Complex, more than 4,000 students and families attended the event, which was held at West End Production Park. They were treated to a full day of food, games and entertainment, and blessed with school supplies, uniforms, haircuts, shoes and more.

The festivities were on brand with sports and school-themed carnival games, along with pop-up classrooms and locker rooms where the kids were able to pick up their supplies. Plus, having recently wrapped a tour in support of January’s WHAM, Lil Baby was able to make an appearance at the event himself.

Back to School Fest 2025 was put on with partners that included The Athlete’s Foot, which provided sneakers, and Fanatics, which provided free gear. The food was hooked up by Zaxby’s, Slim & Husky’s Pizza and Dr. Bombay. The goal was to prepare kids for the upcoming school year, and from the smiles on the faces of everyone in attendance, mission accomplished.

The Jones Project is a community-based nonprofit founded by Lil Baby and, per a press release, is committed to “empowering the children and families of Atlanta’s historic and vibrant West End by providing access to essential needs, including food, clothing, educational support and safe spaces.”

