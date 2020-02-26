Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A rapper getting a new tattoo isn’t usually big news, unless you’re Lil Baby. The Atlanta trap star has said in various past interviews that he would never get permanent ink on his body, so when he was spotted with what appear to be sizeable tattoos on both of his thighs in an Instagram post, it caused plenty of buzz on social media.

On Monday (July 14), Lil Baby posted a handful of photos on his official Instagram with the caption, “Back in that mode.” The photos included several images of him in shorts that revealed the words “’90s” and “Baby” tattooed on his right and left leg, respectively. There’s also a large “CBFW” tattoo running down the side of his lower left leg, which he showed off in an Instagram post on July 4.

Earlier in his career, Lil Baby was adamant that he would not get any ink on his body because he didn’t want to be perceived as a “thug” when in certain rooms. In a 2020 New York Times interview, he said, “I never saw me being a rapper. A big-dog dope boy, that’s it. Not even just a dope boy. That’s why I ain’t got no tattoos, because I always knew I was going to run my money up, and I was going to have to go sit in front of some people to do something with my money. And I didn’t want them to look at me like a dope boy. I had to keep my appearance straight.”

Fair enough. So back in 2023, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper caused a relative stir when he appeared with some tattoos on his arms. However, those turned out to be phony.

"I actually was in the middle of shooting a music video and I had an important meeting to go to,” Lil Baby told Business Insider back in 2023. "These fake tattoos don't wash off easily, and I just went to the meeting and really didn't even realize they were still there."

This past May, eagle-eyed fans noticed what allegedly looks like a small tattoo behind Lil Baby’s right ear. Now, the apparent tattoos posted earlier this week are impossible to miss, and so far, the Atlanta rapper has not denied their existence.

With four solo albums under his belt, and the international leg of his WHAM tour kicking off in September, Lil Baby can get all the ink he wants with no fear of it affecting his money, regardless of judgement.