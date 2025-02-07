Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug and Lil Baby at Intuit Dome Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Baby's “WHAM World Tour” finale featured the first-ever live performance of “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.”

Young Thug’s appearance marked only his second live performance since his release from prison.

Future also appears on the track, which is a standout from Lil Baby’s January album ‘WHAM’.

Lil Baby and Young Thug performed “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” live for the very first time. On Tuesday night (July 1), during the final U.S. stop of the “WHAM World Tour” at Inglewood, California’s Intuit Dome, the “Emotionally Scarred” rapper surprised the crowd by bringing out his longtime Atlanta collaborator.

Performing the track together was a no-brainer, especially since it marked Thugger’s first official verse since being released from prison last year. The song, which also features Future, arrived on Lil Baby’s fourth studio album, WHAM. Check out footage from the performance below.

The Inglewood show marks the second time fans have seen Young Thug perform since his release. In June, he made his festival return at Lyrical Lemonade’s 2025 Summer Smash. During the high-energy homecoming set, the “Digits” artist brought out Travis Scott, T.I. and Ken Carson, and even teased some unreleased music.

Young Thug is also gearing up to drop his new album, UY SCUTI. So far, its only official single is “Money On Money,” featuring Future. Although the Young Stoner Life Records founder jokingly promised it’d arrive on “June 37,” it seems likely fans will get to stream the LP before the end of 2025.

That’s not the only Young Thug project in the pipeline, either. In January, Lil Baby revealed that they were working on a collaborative album with Future. “It'll be all three of us,” the My Turn creator told Complex. “[That’s] super exciting, because to me, those are two of the main people that I would say I look up to in the rap game. So, to be able to spar with them, I feel like that's sharpened me up a whole lot.”