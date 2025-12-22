Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Yachty and Lil Baby attend The Jones & Friends Project Toy Giveaway on Dec. 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position top

Key Takeaways:

Lil Baby and Lil Yachty collaborated on a toy drive that brought together over 2,000 families in Atlanta’s West End for a day of giving and celebration.

Kids received gifts like bikes, TVs, laptops and winter coats, and enjoyed festive activities including photos with Santa.

The Jones Project and The Lil Yachty Foundation continue to support youth development and community programs across Georgia.

Lil Baby and Lil Yachty closed out the holiday season by pouring back into the community that raised them. On Saturday (Dec. 20), the longtime friends brought their respective nonprofits — The Jones Project and The Lil Yachty Foundation — together for a massive Christmas toy giveaway in Atlanta’s West End, welcoming over 2,000 kids and their families for an afternoon of joy, support and celebration.

The warehouse space was transformed into a full-on winter experience. Kids lined up for photos with Santa Claus, explored holiday-themed stations, and grabbed hot chocolate before heading to the rows of gifts that stretched across the room. Families left with everything from toys and bikes to TVs, laptops, winter coats and other essentials meant to ease the season’s financial pressure. Lil Baby and Lil Yachty moved through the crowd for hours, helping parents carry items, taking pictures and making sure no child left empty-handed.

Beyond the gifts, the day doubled as a reminder of how deeply both artists are tied to their city. The Jones Project, founded by Lil Baby, continues to invest in the West End through programs that provide food, clothing, educational support and safe spaces for local families. The Lil Yachty Foundation focuses on youth development and mentorship for young people across Georgia. Saturday’s event brought those missions together under one roof, with support from community partners and local sponsors who helped make the large-scale giveaway possible.

The giveback also arrived just weeks after Lil Baby released The Leaks, a long-anticipated project that dropped on his 31st birthday. As Rap-Up previously reported, the mixtape pulls together fan-favorite snippets and unreleased tracks that circulated for years. Collaborations on the project include Playboi Carti, Lil Yachty, Young Thug, Bino Rideaux, Rylo Rodriguez, Skooly, LUCKI and Veeze.