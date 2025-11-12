Image Image Credit NBC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby performs during Episode 2074 of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The “Otha Boy” music video adds a moody visual layer to Lil Baby’s "Wham Wednesdays” series.

Fans are speculating that the track includes subliminal shots aimed at Offset or Gunna.

The track follows last week’s “Try To Love.”

Lil Baby’s “Wham Wednesdays” series continues. On Wednesday (Nov. 12), the rapper dropped “Otha Boy” along with a visual companion.

Directed by JakeTheShooter, the black-and-white music video trails Lil Baby as he cruises through the city at night, gets a tattoo and sits down for a quick trim-up. “Make a rapper take his clothes off, that boy a male stripper / Try to speak on me to throw it off, these n**gas still snitchin',” the My Turn artist raps on the TM88-produced track.

Shortly after, he dishes out bars like, “This lil' button on the back will show a n**ga how to switch up / Push up on 'em at the gym, I hope them n**gas doin' they push-ups.” Many fans speculated the lines were aimed at Offset or Gunna, the latter of whom faced snitching allegations after accepting an Alford plea deal in 2022.

That being said, Lil Baby does insist that the new single “ain't no diss song” a few lines later. Take a look at the “Otha Boy” music video below.

“Otha Boy” marked Lil Baby’s second installment in his “Wham Wednesdays” series, following last week’s “Try To Love.” Both tracks were originally planned for The Leaks, which was set to drop in September. So far, though, the rapper hasn’t confirmed whether it’ll still be released in full or remain shelved.

Either way, fans have plenty to look forward to through the end of the year. Assuming Lil Baby doesn’t take Christmas off, there are seven more “Wham Wednesdays” drops still on the way, one of which might include a Playboi Carti feature.

In January, Lil Baby released his fourth studio album, WHAM, which saw him reunite with Rod Wave, Travis Scott, Young Thug and Future, among others. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, but despite its success, it was noticeably absent from the 2026 Grammy nominations, which were announced last Friday (Nov. 7).