Key Takeaways:

Billboard honored Lil Baby’s My Turn for its historic chart run and cultural impact.

The album spent 128 weeks in the Top 10, breaking records and outlasting major releases from Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Lil Baby continues building momentum with new projects, including The Leaks and a follow-up album on the way.

Lil Baby has just earned a lofty title. The Atlanta rapper’s sophomore album, My Turn, has been named Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Album of the 21st Century.

Billboard considered artist performance on the weekly Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart when calculating which album would reign supreme, and Lil Baby has all the credentials. My Turn was released in November 2019 and debuted at No. 1. The project was pushed by a handful of singles like “Woah” and “The Bigger Picture,” both Top 10 hits. The album’s run lasted for over a year, breaking the record for most weeks in the Top 10 at 85 in March 2022. But it didn’t stop there; by the end of 2024, it had racked up 128 weeks in the Top 10.

Lil Baby’s other albums performed well on the charts too. His 2018 debut, Harder Than Ever, peaked at No. 2, while his third and fourth projects — It’s Only Me and WHAM — both debuted at No. 1. Recently, Baby wrapped up his “WHAM World Tour” in support of his latest album.

As for the rest of Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums of the 21st Century list, it is equally elite. Kendrick Lamar’s major label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city was right behind in second, while Drake’s sophomore album, Take Care, came in third. Kung-Fu Kenny appeared twice, with 2017’s DAMN. landing at No. 7.

Even with this latest accolade under his belt, Lil Baby still isn't taking his foot off the gas. His new project, The Leaks, built around previously leaked tracks, will reportedly be released on Sept. 5. He’s also promised another new album drop about a month later.