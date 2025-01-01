Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Baby's forthcoming project The Leaks is built around previously leaked songs and drops Sept. 5.

Collaborations will include Playboi Carti, Young Thug, G Herbo, Veeze, and others.

It continues a packed year for Lil Baby, who dropped WHAM in January.

It’s been a busy year for Lil Baby, and apparently, he plans on keeping it that way. On Friday (Aug. 15) evening, the rapper announced the release date and tracklist for his forthcoming project The Leaks.

Set to arrive on Sept. 5, the 17-song effort will come with a few “leaked” songs that fans might already recognize, as the title hints. For example, there’s the Playboi Carti-assisted “Let’s Do It,” which now officially features Skooly as well. Lil Baby also has another Young Thug feature, though listeners will have to wait and see if it’s the same one where he took aim at Gunna and Yak Gotti.

Other guest appearances on The Leaks come from G Herbo, Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, Lil Yachty, and LUCKI, which should make for a pretty exciting listen. In the meantime, peep the tracklist below.

During PlaqueBoyMax’s livestream last Saturday (Aug. 9), Lil Baby broke down what fans can expect from The Leaks. “I really just took a couple of songs that I already got leaked and just created a whole album around it,” he explained. “Most of the leaks [aren’t even] the real versions of s**t anyway, but people already got it, so we just called it The Leaks.”

The bigger surprise came right after, with Lil Baby revealing that he’s actually coming out with another project. “I'm dropping another album four weeks after that, something like that," he said.

Although Lil Baby didn't confirm the title of that second project, many are already speculating that it's the previously promised Dominique. Initially scheduled for February, the “Woah” hitmaker later said in March that it would drop “in eight weeks.” Of course, that date quietly came and went.

In January, he released his fourth studio album, WHAM, which gave fans hits like “F U 2x” and “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” with Young Thug and Future.