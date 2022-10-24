Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Baby and Loyal Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Baby’s youngest son, Loyal, went viral for rapping Rob49’s “WTHELLY” during a tour stop.

Fans are loving Loyal’s energy, with reactions flooding Instagram.

The moment highlights Loyal’s growing presence in Hip Hop culture as a Gen Alpha standout.

Rob49’s “WTHELLY” has fans across the board, including Halle Berry, Beyoncé and apparently Lil Baby’s youngest child, Loyal. On Thursday night (June 5), the It’s Only Me rapper shared a hilarious clip of his son rapping along to the TikTok-viral hit.

“Who told him [what the helly] ain’t no curse word?” Lil Baby captioned the video on his Instagram Stories. Underneath the comments section of The Shade Room’s repost, one person joked, “The ‘Y’ makes the cursing silent.” Another user noted, “Love the old-school parenting carrying over. Loyal [is going to] be alright.”

For a little context, Rob49 opened for Lil Baby’s “WHAM World Tour” stop in Dallas last night. Along with PLUTO and Loe Shimmy, they’re set to hit a string of cities through July 1.

On the music front, it’s been a pretty big year for Lil Baby, who delivered his comeback album WHAM in January. Highlights included “Redbone” with GloRilla, “F U 2x,” and notably, Young Thug’s first verse since his return home on “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber.” The “Woah” rapper had planned another album, Dominique, for February, but it’s seemingly been pushed back indefinitely.

As for Rob49, he’s coming off the heels of Let Me Fly. As Rap-Up previously reported, the project was more or less built on the viral success of “WTHELLY” and introduced a few new heaters along the way. Among those were “So Sexyy,” which of course featured Sexyy Red, and “Swerve” with G Herbo.

Interestingly, Rob49 told Billboard that he felt a little bit of pressure to drop a project while the momentum was high. “I was nervous ‘cause everyone around me was getting nervous. I keep tellin’ ‘em we good, but then they keep getting nervous!” he said about the May release. “But you gotta be a strong-minded person and not let people around you dictate your movements.”