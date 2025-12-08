Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Gunna and Young Thug attend 2021 Revolt Summit Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Young Thug’s verse references their late friend King Troup while calling out Gunna on a Lil Baby track.

The diss builds on years of tension between the two, including legal drama and public fallout.

Fans are analyzing the leaked snippet and speculating on what it means for Atlanta’s rap scene.

It seems like Young Thug and Gunna are still not on the best of terms. In a rumored forthcoming Lil Baby record, Thugger apparently took shots at his former friend and artist.

Gunna was once part of Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records collective, but their relationship went sour during the infamous RICO trial that saw the latter facing a lengthy imprisonment. While both Atlanta rappers were arrested within days of each other in May 2022 after YSL Records’ indictment, Gunna took a plea deal and was released a few months later in December.

The One of Wun creator getting out of jail unofficially marked the end of their affiliation in the eyes of fans, and he has been adamantly denying snitch allegations ever since. While the two artists have traded barbs on social media and subliminal disses through song, Young Thug's latest jab is more direct. A snippet of a track rumored to be from Lil Baby’s forthcoming album made it online and features a bar squarely aimed at Gunna. “Only reason I f**ked with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup,” Thugger allegedly raps.

The greater context of the aforementioned line is that both rappers were friends with the late Keith “King” Troup, who was murdered in 2015. Gunna even described Troup as someone he considered an “uncle.” In 2016, Young Thug released a “King Troup” music video, in which Gunna appears, in honor of his fallen friend.

In November 2024, Young Thug posted and then deleted a tweet that read, "Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know [you] my guy." Gunna addressed the situation when he rapped, “N**ga had tweeted my name, must've had to be a typo," on “prototype” from his latest album, The Last Wun, presumably his last under YSL Records.