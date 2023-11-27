Image Image Credit Allen Berezovsky / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug’s upcoming album, UY SCUTI, is dropping on June 37, at least that’s what he jokingly told GQ on Wednesday (June 4). The Atlanta rapper and Mariah The Scientist sat down for the magazine’s “Couples Quiz,” and let’s just say they know each other pretty well.

“When [does] your album come out?” Young Thug asked Mariah, who’s fresh off of releasing “Burning Blue” in May. What he may not have expected was for her to ask the same thing. The “Digits” rapper teased, “June 37,” prompting Mariah to humorously share her answer: “I don’t know. Same-day type s**t.”

In April, Young Thug offered fans a preview of what's to come on the full-length project with “Money On Money.” The single’s visuals saw him and Future paying homage to Ye and JAY-Z’s “Otis” music video.

Elsewhere in the couple’s hilarious interview, Young Thug gave fans a peek into Mariah’s nighttime routine, which, according to him, consists of her being in front of the mirror and eating “muffins and s**t in the bed.” He added, “I’ve [woken] up with muffin crumbs on my back.”

Funnily enough, Young Thug even specified her go-to: blueberry muffins from Publix with “some type of f**king breadcrumbs, glaze, some s**t on top,” which Mariah helpfully clarified was streusel.

He later quizzed Mariah about the one thing he wants them to do before they die, which she immediately got correct: “Go to space.” She scored 5,000 points for the right answer, later joking, “You can’t gauge when you’re doing bad or when you’re doing good with him, because he’s giving out 12 points and 5,000 points.”

Mariah ended the quiz with a whopping 49,165 points, while Young Thug walked away with 20.5 — possibly the most lopsided score in GQ “Couples Quiz” history. The YSL Records founder, of course, had his own explanation for the numbers. “I did that just to show the world the women mindset and the man’s mindset,” he said, staring straight into the camera. “You gave me a f**king half a point for being right. It’s bonkers,” he told Mariah.