Lil Durk and Jhené Aiko’s latest collaboration, “Can’t Hide It,” is all the more reason we need for more rap and R&B duets. On Friday (March 21), the Grammy winner debuted the swoon-worthy record ahead of his ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts.

The song opened with Durk finally confirming his marriage to India Royale before delivering bars like, “Call you out the blue 'cause she don't send nudes, I wanna see your body again/ And I'm so selfish, I cannot deny it, that's why I don't trust none of your friends.”

Aiko definitely picked up the slack with some suggestive and raunchy lines of her own, like, “Either way it goes, I want you to know I'm tryna see what that's hittin' for/ No need in makin' it difficult/ Just say the word and it is a go.” At the very least, it’s a reminder of how good the artists sound when leaning into what they do best. Listen to “Can’t Hide It” below.

Jhené Aiko And Lil Durk Love A Good Rap-R&B Crossover

Aiko clearly understands the magic of a good duet. TWENTY88 with Big Sean is the obvious example, but her two most recent albums — Chilombo and Trip — carried that same energy, too. She’s also one of the rare female powerhouses that male artists seem to genuinely love collaborating with, as evidenced by Moneybagg Yo’s “One of Dem Nights” and Ty Dolla Sign’s “By Yourself.”

Durk himself definitely isn't new to rap-R&B crossovers, either. One of his earlier hits, 2015’s "My Beyoncé," saw him and DeJ Loaf leaning into their chemistry on wax. Plus, there are all the records he dedicated specifically to Royale: “India,” “India, Pt. II” and “India, Pt. 3.” We also got another glimpse of that his-and-hers energy with his guest verse on Queen Naija’s “Lie To Me,” easily one of the better records from her missunderstood:The Diaries.

Lil Durk’s ‘Deep Thoughts’ Releases March 28

Deep Thoughts is slated to hit streaming services on March 28, but unfortunately, Durk won't be home to fully soak in all of its success. The “All My Life” hitmaker is still locked up due to his murder-for-hire case, which he and prosecutors agreed to reschedule from Jan. 7 to Oct. 14. That being said, fans have been getting occasional updates on how he's doing, thanks to Ye, Royale and obviously the promotional video he shared for the album.

The 17-track effort is preceded by singles like “Late Checkout” with Hunxho, “Turn Up A Notch,” “Opportunist” and “Monitoring Me,” though the Aiko collab might just be the strongest of the bunch. Durk also teased another team-up with Future, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see who else made the final cut.