Image Image Credit Jason Armond / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk wants people to remember that he is still The Voice of the streets. His newest snippet on social media shows the rap superstar in his melodic bag while he visits Europe.

In the new track, he claimed, “I’m Smurk, charge 500, I'm dropping my deluxe.” He continued to rap, “I’m telling brodie a thousand times, who with us and who not/ When you around, don’t touch your phone, you like to FaceTime all the opps.”

On the new track, he flexes in front of the Big Ben clock tower ahead of the Chicago Bears football game in London. The Grammy Award-winning emcee received love from talented artists like G Herbo, Rob49, Central Cee, Lucki and more on the new post.

Durk also used the song to address the people around his close circle that he misses while sharing that he has no problem holding onto the grudges with the people that he doesn’t like. On a more positive note, he showed a more philanthropic side recently after he offered support for those effected by Hurricane Milton in Florida.

When the news broke, he shared on his Instagram Story, “Me and my team [at Neighborhood Heroes Foundation] want to put [a] focus on the tragic situation in the Florida areas. We want to be ahead of everything, and we [are] planning to get water and food together for the aftermath of the hurricane.”

He joins the list of fellow Chicago-bred rappers like G Herbo, Kanye West, Chance The Rapper, Common and more who have created foundations to positively impact the youth, while attempting to change the narrative around their beloved city.

After teasing a deluxe edition of his previous album for a while, he recently shared the cover art for his new album, Deep Thoughts, set to drop on Oct. 18. The project is planned to boast features from Hunxho and Drake. Durk has been killing it with collaborations lately, so fans are excited to hear a new full-length effort from the popular recording artist soon.