It looks like Lil Durk will be staying behind bars a bit longer. On Thursday (May 8) evening, a Los Angeles judge denied the “All My Life” rapper’s bond request related to his alleged role in the 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo. However, it’s not all bad news: The court did agree to exclude rap lyrics from his indictment.

Prosecutors previously pointed to Durk’s “Green light, go, go, go/ Look on the news and see your son, you screamin', ‘No, no’” bars on Babyface Ray’s “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy,” which was notably released several months after Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab, was killed in the shooting. Although, according to the Chicago native’s lawyer, Drew Findling, those lines were actually written and recorded seven months before the incident even took place.

Why Lil Durk’s Bond Was Denied

In April, Durk accused the government of presenting “false evidence to a grand jury,” and at least for a moment, it seemed like his plea was paying off. However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ian Yanniello clarified in Thursday’s court hearing that it's "not about his music." He explained, "It’s about his conduct and the steps he allegedly took when he allegedly dispatched hitmen to hunt, stalk, and kill a rival.”

In fact, one of the reasons Judge Patricia Donahue denied Durk’s bond — even though he proposed a bail package worth roughly $2 million in cash — was because he “repeatedly used at least 13 other inmate phone accounts,” per Rolling Stone. "We have never heard anything from a jail official one time about Durk Banks doing anything improper,” Findling later responded.

The Grammy-winning rapper has another hearing scheduled for June 2, so hopefully he’ll have better luck the next time around. Durk’s latest album, Deep Thoughts, dropped at the end of March. The 17-track effort arrived with collaborations from Jhené Aiko, Hunxho, and Lil Baby, to name a few.