Lil Durk is against a proposed delay that would move his murder-for-hire trial to January 2026.

Prosecutors and co-defendants argue the case is too “complex” to proceed as scheduled in October 2025.

The rapper’s bond has been denied multiple times, with the judge citing the severity of the charges and risk of flight.

Lil Durk’s murder-for-hire trial might not begin until 2026, though he's not particularly happy about it. In a joint motion filed in federal court on Friday (Sept. 12), both prosecutors and attorneys for several of the Chicago rapper’s co-defendants agreed to the delay, citing that the case is “so unusual and so complex” that the defense teams need more time to properly prepare.

If the motion is granted, Durk’s new trial would begin in January instead of the currently scheduled Oct. 14 proceeding. “Defendant Banks does not join in the stipulation to continue the trial in this matter,” the filing stated, per Billboard. The outlet also noted that the delay wouldn’t violate the “All My Life” artist’s right to a speedy trial since he’s one of several defendants, and a three-month extension “constitutes a reasonable period of delay.”

It's worth mentioning the trial has already been delayed once — though, that time, Durk actually agreed to it. He was initially supposed to appear in court on Jan. 7, but federal prosecutors requested additional time to handle a discovery process involving “approximately 230 GB of digital evidence,” including audio recordings and surveillance footage. According to prosecutors, the evidence encompasses “20,000 pages of reports concerning murder and other violent acts, photographs, witness statements, and medical documents.”

Durk is facing serious charges for his alleged role in the 2022 murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo. Prosecutors claim he ordered his OTF associates to carry out a hit, resulting in the death of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, who was with Rondo in a vehicle at the time.

His bond has also been denied several times, including a $4.5 million bail package. The rapper’s attorneys proposed cash, 24-hour home detention, electronic monitoring, and private security. However, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald said, “The sentence is mandatory life without parole, which could make flight the rational choice for any innocent defendant.”