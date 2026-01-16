Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk performs during 2024 Dreamville Music Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Durk was placed in isolation after reportedly being caught with an Apple Watch, which violated prison rules.

Durk’s murder-for-hire trial, tied to the 2022 killing of Lul Pab, is now scheduled for May.

The rapper’s release from solitary confinement marks a shift in how he will navigate the next phase of his legal battle.

Lil Durk is still in prison, but he’s reportedly finally out of solitary confinement. The Chicago rapper spent five months experiencing the controversial form of imprisonment.

On Friday (Jan. 15), XXL Magazine reported that the “All My Life” artist returned to the general population in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center. He was in the special housing unit since August 2025. Durk was originally arrested on murder-for-hire charges back in Oct. 2024 in Broward County, Florida. Before the time of the arrest, he reportedly booked multiple flights out of the country.

Durk and five of his Only The Family associates were indicted on charges that included conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and committing murder-for-hire. The case is tied to the 2022 murder of Quando Rondo’s cousin, Lul Pab, in Los Angeles. The prosecution contends that he was killed in retaliation for King Von’s death in 2020 and that the murder was ordered by Durk.

The 33-year-old was sent to solitary confinement for allegedly being caught with an Apple Watch in his possession. The contraband supposedly let Durk communicate with the outside world and is not allowed in prison.

The Grammy Award-winning artist’s trial is now set to begin in May after an original Jan. 20 start date. A request by other defendants and prosecutors to push the trial date back due to its complexity was granted by the judge.

"The case is so unusual and so complex, due to the nature of the prosecution and the number of defendants, that it is unreasonable to expect preparation for pre-trial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act," the filing read.

Durk has filed multiple bond requests, including a $4.5 million bail package, but they have all been denied.