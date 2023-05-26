Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk’s Deep Thoughts will seemingly be arriving later than expected.

The LP was initially slated to hit streaming services on Friday (Oct. 18) with songs like “Monitoring Me,” “Turn Up A Notch” and “Late Checkout” featuring Hunxho. However, on Monday (Oct. 14), social media users noticed that the pre-save page for Apple Music now shows Nov. 22.

At the time of reporting, the Chicago rapper hasn’t publicly confirmed whether the project will be delayed. On Oct. 13, he previewed a visual effort — one of several over the span of a few days — of himself standing in front of London’s Big Ben clock tower.

“I'm tellin' brodie a 1,000 times who with us and who not / When you around, don't touch your phone, you like to FaceTime all the opps / When they die, you try to claim 'em to get a name, that s**t be hot,” Lil Durk spat in the accompanying song snippet. “The last time this war was this big was B.I.G. and Pac / Flowin' all these drugs through my system, I missed 'em.”

The Only the Family founder’s most recent album was 2023’s Almost Healed. In addition to the Grammy Award-winning “All My Life” featuring J. Cole, the 21-track effort contained guest appearances from Alicia Keys, Morgan Wallen, Juice WRLD and more, as well as frequent collaborators like Future and Lil Baby.

“You could be almost healed from any situation, from a broken heart, a broken arm, a broken leg. Anything. You know what I’m saying? So that name alone, it just rings bells,” Lil Durk told Apple Music’s Nadeska Alexis at the time of the project’s release. “It’s just like everything you’ve been through. You can see it, you can feel it, [and] you can hear it.”

On Sunday (Oct. 20), the “No Auto Durk” hitmaker is scheduled to perform at the United Center in celebration of his 32nd birthday. Special guests are also set to take the stage, though they haven’t been revealed just yet.