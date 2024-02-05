Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Durk Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Durk has been an advocate for Chicago since he started his career. Recently, he was honored by Cook County, Illinois, for his work in the community with his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was awarded multiple keys to the city, including Village of Broadview and Village of Bellwood.

This prestigious honor is added to the long list of accolades that the self-proclaimed “Voice of the Trenches” has received in the last few years. His foundation’s mission is “to empower and collaborate with everyday Heroes who are taking the lead to make positive change in the lives of those within under-resourced neighborhoods across the nation.”

One fan said, “Aight, nah, They gone keep giving these rappers keys to the city. Then end up taking them back.” Another user stated, “Thus the current state of the community in Chicagoland. If this' who they champion, then they can no longer complain about the streets and the hood shyt that goes down on the block. Pathetic.”

While many people congratulated the battle-tested emcee for his work in the community being recognized, others find it hard to ignore the messages in his music that seemingly discuss violence and gang culture. However, Durk has been adamant about his lifestyle changes and his growth over the last few years. As of late, he has been in the headlines for helping multiple people, including his closest friends, convert to Islam.

His Grammy-winning collaboration with J. Cole, “All My Life,” marked a major shift in the subject matter of the talented Chicago-raised rapper’s music. Although some of his most popular music is infused with lyrics that reference negative topics, including his beef with rappers like NBA YoungBoy, Quando Rondo and more, he is adamant about transforming his way of life.

His forthcoming album, Deep Thoughts, will hopefully tackle the topics that fans are looking to hear from him. Whether it be his relationship with his longtime girlfriend, his children or other emcees, Lil Durk is always someone who fans rush to press play on when he drops music.