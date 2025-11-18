Image Image Credit Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X attends the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 27, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Nas X appeared in court to face multiple felony charges stemming from an August 2025 arrest in Los Angeles.

His legal team reports that the rapper is in good spirits following time in a treatment facility.

A new court date has been set for March 12, 2026, with a protective order signed by the judge.

Lil Nas X fans were deeply concerned this past summer after the artist was spotted acting erratically in public, subsequently arrested and eventually enrolled in a treatment facility. The Montero rapper’s devoted followers can breathe a sigh of relief thanks to a recent update from his lawyer.

Back in August 2025, the “Old Town Road” artist was pinched in Los Angeles. Police alleged that he was roaming the streets nearly or fully unclothed in downtown LA and injured three officers during his arrest. Lil Nas X was booked on a misdemeanor charge on Aug. 21. A few days later, he was charged with “three felony counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one felony count of resisting an executive officer” by the Los Angeles District Attorney.

Lil Nas X then missed a pre-trial hearing in September. His lawyers informed the judge that their client was out of state but “in treatment.” Details of the facility were not disclosed, while another hearing was set for November.

At the latest hearing on Monday (Nov. 17), Lil Nas X’s lawyer, Drew Findling, updated reporters on how his client is doing. “We’re really only doing this as a courtesy for y’all being here, but we’re not going to take any questions. As you can see, first of all, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we’re super happy for him,” said Findling, with a smiling Lil Nas X behind him, to the assembled media (including Rolling Stone). “We’re just looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of."

The judge reportedly signed a protective order related to the discovery process and set a new court date for next year. Findling added, “So with that being said, we’ll see you all in March.”

Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which could carry a sentence of up to five years in state prison if convicted. He’ll be back in court on March 12, 2026.