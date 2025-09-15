Image Image Credit MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Nas X attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Lil Nas X missed a court hearing while receiving inpatient care outside of California.

His legal team says the treatment is focused on his mental health and long-term stability.

The artist is facing felony charges related to an August arrest in Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X has entered an inpatient treatment facility following his arrest and subsequent release from jail last month. On Monday (Sept. 15), the “Old Town Road” artist missed a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles.

However, his lawyers informed the court that he is currently “in treatment” at an undisclosed facility outside of California. According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels ruled, “Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment.”

Although Judge Samuels sealed details regarding the specific type of care Lil Nas X — whose real name is Montero Hill — is receiving, she indicated that if “he becomes outpatient, then we’ll talk.” The next hearing is set for November, the outlet reported.

Outside the courthouse, Lil Nas X’s attorney Drew Findling addressed reporters: “You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being.” He then emphasized that the Grammy Award-winning rapper is “surrounded by an amazing family” and “an amazing team of people that care about him and love him.”

“We’re just addressing those issues,” Findling added. “It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lil Nas X was arrested on Aug. 21 morning, after Los Angeles police responded to reports of a naked man along Ventura Boulevard. Four days later, on Aug. 25, he appeared before a judge and pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

His bail was set at $75,000, with the judge also requiring him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings per week. Lil Nas X later described the ordeal as “f**king terrifying,” though he reassured fans that he’s holding up. “Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all. Okay? She’s gonna be alright,” he said via his Instagram Stories on Aug. 26.