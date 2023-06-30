Image Image Credit Theo Wargo / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert is ready to take it to the moon with their forthcoming album, Eternal Atake 2. The popular rapper turned rockstar took to Instagram Sunday morning (Oct. 27) to share a new television show-themed promo video.

EA2 will be Lil Uzi Vert’s first full-length album since their 2023 project, Pink Tape. The album featured their momentous hit, “Just Wanna Rock,” and the Nicki Minaj-assisted bop, “Endless Fashion.” The project also boasted features from Travis Scott, Bring Me The Horizon, BABYMETAL and Don Toliver.

On their Instagram story, Uzi stated, “I promise they are going to love our story. My processor/my dog / my new best friend. She prints my info, work and titles in braille so I translated the best way I could. Learning each other. Everyday thank you for saving me co pilot can’t wait to scratch your back. EA2.” This came in tandem with a picture of a robot dog.

In their next story, they claimed, “Not gonna lie being in outer space is not good for you I’m glad I’m back. Will finish telling my journey uhhh tomorrow. EA2.” They vowed to wear all white for the foreseeable future. Many people believe that they leaked their album track list in a story post including 16 titles, with one named “Chill Ebro.”

Radio personality Ebro Darden has been a longtime critic of Lil Uzi Vert and has recently stated during a panel conversation that Uzi has yet to show him that they are the “rockstar” they claimed to turn in to. This comment referenced an early interview with the multi-platinum rap star where they shared on HOT 97 that they would become a rockstar in 10 years.

Lil Uzi Vert’s forthcoming LP, Eternal Atake 2, will be released on Nov. 1. As of now, the official track list nor the features have not been announced. The first installment of Eternal Atake featured Chief Keef, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, Young Thug and many more.