Quando Rondo released a poignant statement following the news of Lil Durk being arrested on charges of murder-for-hire. The charges stem from the 2022 murder of Quando’s cousin Saviay’a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, which was allegedly a targeted retaliation against Quando for the murder of King Von in 2020.

In a new Instagram post, Quando explained, “We didn’t get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in this street s**t. We all have families and communities counting on us. It’s time to leave all that behind. We’ve already lost so much, and it’s heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It’s all love from me. Praying for everyone. Life Goes On.”

While many fans mentioned their appreciation for the positive post, other people did not enjoy the fact that he tied this moment to new music. There were also countless comments saying, “Free Durk,” while others stated that Quando won the beef because he is still standing.

Details are still being unearthed in Lil Durk’s case, but fans have been having a field day with the news on social media. While most people are focused on the fact that he had someone with a wiretap in his camp, others are using the time to joke about him being locked up.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, during his first court appearance on Friday (Oct. 25) at the U.S. District Court in Miami, Durk waived his right to an identity hearing and agreed to stay in custody for transport to Los Angeles, California, where his arraignment will take place later, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The news came on the same day the mayor of Broadview, Illinois, revoked the keys to the city that Durk had received on Oct. 18 and terminated their short-lived partnership with his youth organization, the Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. The mayor cited the public sentiment around the community as the primary reason the honor was revoked, although he has yet to be found guilty of any charges.

Durk’s team has yet to release an official statement following his arrest. He recently had pushed his album release date for Nov. 22 after it was slated to come out near his birthday in October.