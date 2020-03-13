Image Image Credit Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited Eternal Atake 2 dropped at midnight (Nov. 1). Across its 16 tracks, the project came with a lone feature from Big Time Rush as well as surefire cuts like “Paars In The Mars,” “Chill Bae” and “Space High.”

Opening with the WondaGurl-produced “We Good,” Uzi addressed their controversial usage of nitrous oxide: “They thought I was a dead guy/ I was on that NOS.” In the next track, “Light Year (Practice),” the artist compared themself to Tony Hawk and NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo. Meanwhile, “Black Hole” included a call to “free Slime” — Young Thug was coincidentally released from prison on Thursday (Oct. 31).

Alongside “Chill Bae,” Uzi released a visual where they’re in a The Truman Show-like scenario, with thousands of aliens observing them. Thanks to a crazed fan, the rapper jolted back to reality before escaping back to Earth via a UFO. In the official trailer for Eternal Atake 2, it was teased that the Philadelphia native “mysteriously vanished” on March 6, 2020, the first LP’s release date.

Much like Eternal Atake, the sequel continued the Heaven’s Gate-inspired theme. Speaking to Complex, two of the cult’s former members described the imagery as a “distortion and misuse” of their IP.

“Give the Group some respect. And don’t try to offer to buy us off, like last time. We do not want your money, no matter how much it is,” they told the publication. “We have not listened to Vert’s music. Living in this world is hard enough as it is, and we do not need the brain damage involved in listening to his works.”

Eternal Atake was released with fan favorites such as “Baby Pluto,” “P2” and “Futsal Shuffle 2020.” Uzi later expanded the project with guest appearances from Young Thug, NAV, Chief Keef, Lil Durk, 21 Savage and Future, to name a few.