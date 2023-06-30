Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert appears to be sticking to their promise of dropping music more frequently, especially coming off the heels of Eternal Atake 2 earlier in the month. On Sunday (Nov. 10), the artist shared a black-and-white snippet of new music, which he captioned “WASSUP MAALY!!!” via social media.

“It's gon' come to me anytime that I want it / You say that you hate it, and I love it / Wipe my nose, snotty, like it's tussin’ / But I'm really bussin',” the rapper spat over a Maaly Raw-produced instrumental. “Money in my jeans, my pockets fussin' / If you talkin' hatin', that's for nothin’.”

The preview arrived with the Philadelphia native wiping their Instagram account clean once again, with one fan proclaiming, “EA2 haters, don't switch up now.” Seemingly referencing the LP’s mixed reception, another commenter said, “We know you had to drop it. You still [have] a second chance.” Someone else replied, “They done pissed bro off.”

In a recent sit-down with Rolling Stone, Uzi was asked about dropping music more often. They replied, “Yeah. I’m on go. I’m not even lying.” The musician also confirmed an official tour, presumably set for 2025, is in the works.

Eternal Atake 2 debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Though it marked Uzi’s fifth Top 10 project — with 59,000 album-equivalent units — it noticeably fared less than both 2023’s Pink Tape and 2020’s Eternal Atake.

The 16-song collection hit streaming services with “Light Year (Practice)” and “Meteor Man,” as well as a lone feature from Big Time Rush. Regarding how the collaboration came to fruition, Uzi told Rolling Stone, “I called. [They are] the only people I called. This whole album was just for me to really get off, and I made a song kind of dedicated to them, and I was like, ‘I wonder if they could say something cool in the beginning; they might harmonize on it and all that.’”