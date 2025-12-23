Image Image Credit Screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s “What You Saying” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The “What You Saying” music video reimagines Lil Uzi Vert as a designer in a surreal, high-fashion runway world.

Cameos from Marc Jacobs, Law Roach and Adriana Lima elevate the visual’s cultural cachet.

The concept continues Uzi’s evolution as a fashion-forward artist with a futuristic flair.

Lil Uzi Vert has a bit more music to share before we bid farewell to 2025. On Monday (Dec. 22) night, the Philadelphia rapper dropped their latest single, “What You Saying.”

Sampling French singer Indila’s “Love Story,” the record carries a bass-driven bounce strongly reminiscent of “Just Wanna Rock.” They rap, “Okay, I really do get you / What I make in a day, what they make in a life / Is it 'cause that I'm paid, you tryna stay the night?” Maybe more exciting than the song itself was its cameo-filled music video directed by Charlotte Wales.

In the three-minute clip, Uzi dreamed up an alternative universe where they’re a fashion designer. As a result, we see the industry’s who’s who heading to — and attending — their “mock FashionTV-style runway show,” including Marc Jacobs, Law Roach, supermodel Adriana Lima, Lynn Yaeger, Andre Walker and Lourdes Leon.

Fittingly, the Pink Tape artist also appeared in archival pieces by Jean Paul Gaultier and Helmut Lang, among other designers. Take a look below.

“This video was born out of a conversation that I had with Ava [Nirui], where I expressed an interest in including a mock FashionTV-style runway show in my first music video from my new album,” Uzi told Vogue. “It makes sense for me to have a music video inspired by the world of fashion, as I have always been an avid fashion fan and collector from a very young age.”

They continued, “I thought it was important to include archival references to fashion designers I am a fan of, like Martin Margiela, Marc Jacobs and Karl Lagerfeld, in both the storyline and in the wardrobe. I recently released a music video for a song called ‘Chanel Boy,’ so I’m finding ways to pay my respects to fashion and the brands I like through my visuals and also my music.”

Much like earlier singles “Regular” and “Chanel Boy,” “What You Saying” was released via Cor(e) and Roc Nation Distribution. Whether all three will appear on Uzi’s next album is still unclear, though they implied the latest single may appear on the body of work.