Image Image Credit Sean Zanni / Contributor via Getty Images and Arturo Holmes / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt JT attends the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards and Lil Uzi Vert performs at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert does not play around when it comes to JT. On Tuesday (Dec. 2), the “Ran Out” rapper told Wonderland why she’s appreciative to have them as a “mentor and critic,” especially while working on her debut album.

“I’m so grateful to have him as a mentor and critic. He does not play with me. He ain’t gonna make me think everything is good,” JT told the magazine. “My boyfriend is such a Leo. He took the training wheels off my bike, that’s what I always say.”

“At first, he was helping me and pushing me, and then one day, he just decided, ‘Dress yourself,’” she said. Later in the interview, the City Cinderella artist recalled Uzi messaging her, “I love your new direction,” as if they weren’t already together.

Last month, JT dropped “Girls Gone Wild,” which is confirmed as the first single from her long-awaited debut solo album. While the Florida native didn’t share the LP’s name, she did share that “everything is going to be very upbeat.”

“Even if you don’t know the lyrics, when I perform it, you’re going to want to move your body,” JT said. Wonderland also pointed out that she’s “deeply involved in every detail” of the project, including the production itself. “I need to start getting my producer credit, because I do a lot of producing in that studio,” she added.

“Girls Gone Wild” was JT’s second solo release of the year, following March’s “Ran Out.” Even though the latter received a KAYTRANADA remix, it doesn’t look like the track will appear on the final album.

Uzi, on the other hand, has been rolling out music nonstop since becoming a newly independent artist. In November, they dropped “Chanel Boy” and “Relevant.” On Tuesday, they unveiled "Regular" alongside an accompanying music video.

“Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” Krystian Santini, president of Roc Nation Distribution, shared in a press release. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”