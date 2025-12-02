Image Image Credit Screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s “Regular” music video Image Alt Screenshot from Lil Uzi Vert’s “Regular” music video Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert isn’t slowing down anytime soon. On Tuesday (Dec. 2), the Philadelphia rapper released their latest single, “Regular,” along with an accompanying music video.

On the chorus, Uzi name-dropped Allen Iverson and Molly Santana, whose “Not Regular” the track seems partly inspired by. “No, I'm not regular / Geekin' on Molly Santana,” they rapped over the ZeeGoinXrazy-produced instrumental. “From Philly, like A.I., The Answer / They tryna find me, I blend in like camo.”

Later in the day, the “So Right” artist tweeted the line, “No, I’m not regularrrrr,” with an alien and a spaceship emoji. See her reaction below.

Elsewhere on “Regular,” Uzi dished out bars like, “I got numbers on me at the bank / I do my own thing, n**ga, be great / And you know that I got my own safe.” Notably, the new offering marks their third release as a newly independent artist.

Much like last month’s “Chanel Boy” and “Relevant,” the new track arrived via Cor(e) — which appears to be Uzi’s own imprint — and Roc Nation Distribution. As Rap-Up previously reported, the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker joined JAY-Z and Rihanna as one of the only artists both managed by Roc Nation and signed to its distribution wing.

“Uzi is a global icon and a dynamic force in the music industry, so we’re thrilled to work together with them in this new capacity,” Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini shared in a press release in November. “Our partnership is centered around empowering Uzi to continue building their legacy, with full creative control and the resources to take their artistry to new heights.”

So far, Uzi’s latest era has been a promising one; fans are finally getting new music a year after Eternal Atake 2 dropped. Whether Uzi's recent string of singles will lead to a full-length project is anyone’s guess, but for now, they’ve got a lot of momentum behind them.