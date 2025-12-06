Image Image Credit Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images, Dominik Bindl/GA / Contributor via Getty Images, and Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways

Lil Wayne dropped “Momma Don’t Worry” as a surprise bonus track from ‘Tha Carter VI,’ featuring Future and Lil Baby.

The ATL Jacob-produced track follows last week’s “Banned From NO (Remix)” with Nicki Minaj and keeps the post-album momentum going.

Lil Wayne recently performed a medley from the album at the BET Awards, including “King Carter” and “A Milli.”

Lil Wayne clearly still has more left in the tank. At midnight on Thursday (June 12), the New Orleans legend surprised fans with “Momma Don't Worry,” his second bonus track following last week’s release of Tha Carter VI.

Produced by ATL Jacob, the track features Future on the hook and Lil Baby leading off the first verse with lines like, “Told mama, ‘Don't worry, you know you raised a hard body’ / Granny called the other day, said, ‘Don't scratch 'cause God got you’ / I'ma chase this paper every day, I ain't doin' no stoppin'.”

Lil Wayne takes over next, rapping, “Told mama, ‘Don't worry, I'll be just fine’ / Angels watch over my shoulder like an umpire / I could get in the octagon with these punchlines.” Give “Momma Don’t Worry” a listen below.

Lyrically, the song might not pack the same bite as yesterday’s (June 11) “Banned From NO (Remix),” in which Nicki Minaj went at Shannon Sharpe and perhaps even JAY-Z, but it’s still a welcome bonus to Tha Carter VI. The original 19-track album already had plenty of star-studded collaborations, including Big Sean, Kodak Black, 2 Chainz, BigXthaPlug and more.

On Monday (June 9) night, Lil Wayne took the stage at the BET Awards to deliver a short, but sweet medley from the new LP. He opened with “King Carter,” segued straight into “Welcome to Tha Carter,” and wrapped things up with the forever classic “A Milli” from Tha Carter III.

According to Hits Daily Double, Tha Carter VI is projected to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 110,000 units sold. If the numbers hold, it will land just one slot below the last entry in the album series, Tha Carter V, which debuted at No. 1 with a massive 480,000 units back in 2018.

Looking ahead, Lil Wayne is set to resume his “Tha Carter VI Tour” on July 30, alongside Tyga, NoCap and Belly Gang Kushington. As Rap-Up previously reported, the trek launched at Madison Square Garden on June 6 and will run through North America until Oct. 2.